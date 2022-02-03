LOOK: Bengals and Rams’ Super Bowl end zones are fully painted and ready to go at SoFi Stadium

With the Los Angeles Rams making it all the way to the NFC Championship game this year, the NFL didn’t have as much time as usual to set up for the Super Bowl, but the league did make sure to get one key thing out of the way early: Each team’s end zone is already painted and ready to go for the Super Bowl.

One of the coolest things about the field at the Super Bowl is that each team gets its own end zone painted in their colors. For the Rams, the NFL didn’t have to do much since the Super Bowl is being played in their home stadium. However, the NFL did have to do some serious work to get the Bengals’ end zone ready and that work is now done.

You can see below what both end zones look like.

For the Bengals’ first Super Bowl trip in 33 years, their end zone will look slightly different than it did on their past two trips. In both Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XXIII, the Bengals had a black end zone, but instead of their giant “B” logo, they had a helmet on each side. The word “Bengals” was also written in orange.

This year, the team’s name is written in white.

As for the Rams, they went with a completely new look for their fifth trip to the Super Bowl. During their first two trips to the big game for Super Bowl XIV and Super Bowl XXXIV, the Rams went with an end zone that featured a gold background. Here’s a partial view of the end zone the team used in their Super Bowl XXXIV win over the Titans.

For Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots, the Rams had an end zone that featured a blue background along with an old school helmet.

The Rams had a blue end zone for the first time in Super Bowl LIII.

Twitter/NFL



The Rams will be keeping the blue background this year, but they’ll be getting rid of the helmet and adding their new logo instead.

Super Bowl LVI will be kicking off on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.