LOOK: Bengals’ Joe Burrow returns to the grind less than two weeks after his first Super Bowl appearance

Less than two weeks after taking part in in the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is again on the grind. The Bengals quarterback — who sustained an MCL sprain throughout the Super Bowl loss to the Rams — was just lately noticed figuring out inside a Cincinnati coaching middle.

Burrow has returned to work after serving to the Bengals file their finest season in over three a long time. This yr’s NFL Comeback Participant of the 12 months, Burrow helped lead the Bengals to a division title, the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years, their first-ever street playoff win, and their first journey to the Super Bowl in 33 years. Towards the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals got here up simply in need of profitable the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

In his second season in Cincinnati, Burrow accomplished a league-high 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns throughout the common season. In the playoffs, Burrow accomplished 68.3% of his passes for 1,105 yards with 5 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow benefitted this previous season from the addition of Ja’Marr Chase, who received Offensive Rookie of the 12 months after catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns throughout the common season. He had 25 receptions for 368 yards and a landing throughout the postseason that included his one-handed catch in the Super Bowl. With Cincinnati’s ability positions set, the Bengals are anticipated to bolster their offensive line this offseason after permitting 70 sacks of Burrow (together with the playoffs) throughout the 2021 season.

Cincinnati’s fan base has a number of causes to be optimistic for the future following their staff’s shocking Super Bowl run. A lot of that optimism begins with their quarterback, who’s clearly not resting on his laurels.

“We’re a younger staff,” Burrow stated after the Super Bowl. “You want to suppose that we’ll be again on this scenario a number of occasions over the course of the subsequent few years. We take this and let it gasoline you for the remainder of our careers.”