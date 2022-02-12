NFL Sports

LOOK: Detroit store sells ‘Detroit Rams’ gear to honor former Lions and current Rams QB Matthew Stafford

February 11, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Getty Images

Over his 12 years with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford failed to win a single playoff game despite posting gaudy numbers for much of that stretch. Now, in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford is only 60 minutes away from a Super Bowl victory. 

Some Lions fans – who haven’t seen their team reach an NFL Championship Game since 1957 – seem to be riding the Stafford bandwagon. 

A Detroit sports memorabilia store began selling “Detroit Rams” gear before Los Angeles battles the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The gear features Detroit’s signature Honolulu blue with a logo of a lion’s body and a ram’s head. 

While the gear is reportedly “flying off the shelves,” Detroiters aren’t universally embracing it. Former Lions guard T.J. Lang tweeted fans should be “embarrassed” to take part.  

The Lions’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford left Detroit as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (45,109) and touchdowns (282). What’s more impressive: he has 29,399 more yards and 164 more touchdowns than the next-best player in each statistic, Bobby Layne, who played in the 1950s.

Stafford joined the Rams via trade last January in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick. The Georgia product has mostly lived up to his sky-high ceiling in Los Angeles, bringing the Rams to a Super Bowl after tossing 41 touchdowns – tied for a career-high – in the regular season. 

Super Bowl LVI begins Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, giving Lions fans a little less than two days to grab their Detroit Rams gear. 





