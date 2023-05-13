LOOK: Dwight Howard invites Chris Paul to join him in Taiwan after Suns’ exit from Western Conference playoffs

After the Phoenix Suns have been eradicated by means of the Denver Nuggets in a blowout Game 6 loss in the Western Conference semifinals, Dwight Howard was once fast to tease level guard Chris Paul to come join him in Taiwan.

“Aye @cp3 what we doing,” Howard, these days a participant for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League, wrote on Instagram.

Underneath, he wrote a caption in Chinese that learn: “Please tag @cp3 if you want him to come to Taiwan with me too.”

In that post, Howard used the image of a faux quote by means of his former Team USA Olympic teammate in which Paul had allegedly mentioned that if he did not win a championship ring now that Kevin Durant is with the Suns, then he would join Howard out of the country.

“Bro, I would do it! I don’t know why he over here getting nervous!” mentioned the voice over Howard used for his comic story.

However, he later admitted the post was once only a comic story… kind of.

“Just joking /recruiting” Howard later commented on his personal post.

The 37-year-old Howard headed to Taiwan when he left the Lakers in 2022 after his 3rd stint in Los Angeles. During his most up-to-date season taking part in in the NBA, Howard averaged 6.2 issues and 5.9 rebounds consistent with contest whilst showing in 60 video games — 27 the ones as a starter when Anthony Davis was once injured.

Through his time in the league, Howard was once an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He additionally earned a championship ring in 2020, one thing Paul remains to be chasing. Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, didn’t play in the closing 4 video games of the convention semifinals sequence towards the Nuggets due to a groin damage he suffered in Game 2. Paul and Howard have been a part of the 2008 “Redeem Team” that received a gold medal on the Summer Olympics in Beijing.