LOOK: Hundreds of fans welcome Bengals back to Cincinnati following Super Bowl 56

A week ago, Bengals fans cheered on their team inside Paul Brown Stadium before the team’s departure to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. One week later, Bengals fans returned to Paul Brown Stadium to welcome them home.

Bengals fans are clearly appreciative of their team’s 2021 season. Picked by many to finish last in the AFC North before the season began, Cincinnati won the North after posting double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. In the wild card round of the playoffs, the Bengals ended the franchise’s 31 year drought without a postseason win. In Nashville the following week, Cincinnati upset the top-seeded Titans while recording the first road playoff win in franchise annals.

The Bengals then did the unthinkable by dethroning the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In doing so, the Bengals captured the franchise’s first conference title since 1988. Along they way, the franchise’s re-energized a fan base that had endured years of losing and unmet expectations.

While they would have liked to have ended the season with a Lombardi Trophy, the future is bright for Joe Burrow and his teammates. Along with Burrow, the Bengals’ roster includes other talented young players that includes Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, linebacker Logan Wilson, defensive backs Mike Hilton and Jessie Bates III, and kicker Evan McPherson.

“We’re a young team,” Burrow said following Sunday’s game. “You’d like to think that we’ll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years. We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers.”