Look inside this recently updated contemporary Dallas home listed for $10.9 million

Perched on a corner lot in the Hillcrest Estates neighborhood, this contemporary home’s unique, curved design has walls of windows on both levels that provide views of the property and fill the home with natural light.
The house was originally built in 2007 with help from architect Lionel Morrison. The home underwent renovations this year led by designer Brant McFarlain, who was a part of the 2021 Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas.
Listing agent Amy Detwiler of Compass said that renovations included relocating or reconfiguring some rooms and a full remodel of the kitchen and the primary bathroom. Exterior updates included the addition of a privacy hedge to the 1.77-acre property. A wall was lowered in the back yard, behind the house, to make a large tree more visible.
“The entire house was built around this beautiful live oak in the back,” Detwiler said. “There was a limestone wall that surrounded the tree, and they lowered that wall so when you walk in, the first thing you see is this beautiful tree. I think that really made a major impact on the house.”
The home has 14,795 square feet of space with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. Large, floor-to-ceiling windows line the exterior walls of the home, and concrete floors give the space a sleek, contemporary feel.
When you enter the foyer, the main living areas are located to the left. The living room and dining room share a large, open space with windows on either side. A wet bar and wine room are on one end, providing storage for glassware and drinks. There’s also a half-bathroom and a storage closet next to the wet bar.
The kitchen, which was moved during the most recent renovations, is set apart from the main living areas by built-in wood bookshelves around the doorway. Marble countertops and stainless steel appliances give the kitchen a sleek feel, but the addition of wood bookshelves warms the space up. Along one wall, more built-in cabinets are painted a green tone that adds a pop of color. There’s also a breakfast area in the kitchen, a half-bathroom tucked behind a wall and a butler’s pantry.
Just down the hall from the kitchen, a game room with a wet bar and half-bathroom provides additional entertaining space. The home’s one-car garage and three-car garage are nearby, along with stairs that access the basement-level fitness room, which has a full bathroom.
The primary suite is the only bedroom on the first level. It has two walk-in closets, a luxurious bathroom (part of the recent renovations), an outdoor shower and a utility room.
Five bedrooms, a playroom, a media room, a utility room and an office are on the second floor. Each of the bedrooms has an en suite bathroom, and the media room has an en suite half-bathroom and wet bar. The property also has guest quarters, located on the second level of the home. That space has a kitchenette, living area, bedroom and full bathroom.
The home at 6645 Northaven Road is listed for $10,900,000
This is part of our Posh Properties series, providing a glimpse inside nice homes in North Texas for those who love to look at houses. It is not paid for or presented by area real estate agents or companies.
