Arizona Cardinals tight finish Zach Ertz had the dignity of throwing the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Phillies took at the Red Sox in Philadelphia on Saturday. However, the enjoy didn’t cross as deliberate for the former Eagles megastar, as he bounced his ball into the grime. On the opposite hand, his spouse, football participant Julie Ertz, stood farther away and threw a a success first pitch.

Following Ertz’s misfire at Citizens Bank Park, his former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt took to Twitter to tease him. “We have to get this scrubbed from the internet ASAP @ZERTZ_86,” Watt wrote in a quote tweet appearing Ertz’s pitch. “We cannot have people with lots of followers retweeting and sharing this. Have you ever thrown a baseball before?!”

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee joined in at the enjoyable, admitting he would possibly have “accidentally” retweeted it. Watt briefly spoke back with a artful remark, announcing, “That’s actually ok. I only reposted it to bring it to the attention of the internet authorities so they can take it down. You reposting will actually speed up that process hopefully.”

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has confirmed that he can throw a baseball fairly neatly, with considered one of his maximum memorable first pitches being on Oct. 27, 2017, when the Astros had been within the World Series for the second one time in franchise historical past. Despite being not up to 3 weeks got rid of from present process surgical treatment on a damaged leg, Watt threw the pitch and not using a jump, although he was once on crutches.

Known for his fun-loving persona, it was once no wonder to look Watt teasing Ertz. The five-time All-Pro introduced his retirement from soccer final 12 months, so he could have some unfastened time to lend a hand his former teammate enhance his pitching abilities.