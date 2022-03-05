LOOK: Jordan Davis runs incredible 4.78 time in 40-yard dash at 341 pounds at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Jordan Davis weighs 341 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds. Preposterous. The Georgia nose tackle generated the most viral moment to date in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with his blazingly fast time given his height and weight.
Davis measured in just under 6-7 and after being listed at 360 during the season, he shedded some weight to slim down to get to that still massive 341 pounds. He also recorded a 1.68 10-yard split time. Also preposterous.
For perspective, Auburn nose tackle Derrick Brown went No. 7 overall in the 2020 draft and ran 5.16 at 326 pounds. Vita Vea was a first-round selection in 2018 out of Washington and had had a 40-yard dash time of 5.1 at 347 pounds. Davis’ time even trumps the gold-standard for big-man 40 times set by Memphis prospect Dontari Poe, who clocked a time of 4.98 seconds at 347 pounds in the 2012 draft before being selected No. 11 overall by the Chiefs in the 2012 draft.
Davis is not of this planet.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL