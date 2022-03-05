LOOK: Jordan Davis runs incredible 4.78 time in 40-yard dash at 341 pounds at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Jordan Davis weighs 341 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds. Preposterous. The Georgia nose tackle generated the most viral moment to date in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine with his blazingly fast time given his height and weight.

Davis measured in just under 6-7 and after being listed at 360 during the season, he shedded some weight to slim down to get to that still massive 341 pounds. He also recorded a 1.68 10-yard split time. Also preposterous.

For perspective, Auburn nose tackle Derrick Brown went No. 7 overall in the 2020 draft and ran 5.16 at 326 pounds. Vita Vea was a first-round selection in 2018 out of Washington and had had a 40-yard dash time of 5.1 at 347 pounds. Davis’ time even trumps the gold-standard for big-man 40 times set by Memphis prospect Dontari Poe, who clocked a time of 4.98 seconds at 347 pounds in the 2012 draft before being selected No. 11 overall by the Chiefs in the 2012 draft.

Davis is not of this planet.