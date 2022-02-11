LOOK: LeBron James couldn’t stop laughing after Kevin Durant picked Rudy Gobert over James Harden

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made it clear that he didn’t want to have, now former, teammate James Harden on his squad for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. On Thursday, the league held its NBA All-Star Game draft in which Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James served as the captains.

With just Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and recently-acquired Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on the board, Durant chose to select Gobert over his former Nets teammate. James certainly couldn’t contain his laughter and neither could the TNT panel that was hosting the draft.

“That size is really going to help me when you’ve got LeBron and Giannis out there, so great picks toward the end of the draft,” Durant said regarding his decision to take Gobert over Harden.

Just hours before the draft, the Nets traded Harden and veteran forward Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and a pair of future first-round picks. With that in mind, Durant made sure he did everything he could to not select Harden, so the newest Sixer ended up on James’ squad for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Durant himself won’t be participating in the All-Star Game as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Ironically enough, Durant took Harden’s new teammate, Joel Embiid, with his first pick in the draft.