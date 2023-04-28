LOOK: Mariners unveil Nike City Connect uniforms that honor baseball history in Seattle

The Seattle Mariners have printed their new Nike City Connect uniforms, following in the footsteps of different MLB groups. The design “embraces over 100 years of baseball history in Seattle,” in step with Mariners director of selling Mandy Lincoln. The royal blue jerseys characteristic “Seattle” at the chest, with lettering impressed via the Pilots, the town’s authentic MLB staff that performed for just one season in 1969. A “PNW” patch at the sleeve and Mount Rainier commemorate the Pacific Coast League’s Seattle Rainiers. The word “My Oh My” seems at the entrance of the jersey as a tribute to Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus, and “Sodo Mojo” at the collar honors the community that has at all times been the Mariners’ house.

The black pants are a nod to the Forties Steelheads, whilst the caps are basically blue with a black visor and a modernized gold model of the Mariners’ trident pointing down – the similar trident that avid gamers have began the usage of as a house run birthday party prop. Even even though the trident is now related to house runs, some Mariners enthusiasts would possibly see it as unhealthy success as a result of groups that used it as their brand in the previous by no means completed with greater than 76 wins in a season.

The Mariners had been running in this complete outfit design since 2021, going thru more than one iterations prior to settling at the ultimate glance. They are set to put on their City Connect uniforms for the primary time on May 5, once they host the Houston Astros in a three-game sequence.