LOOK: Matthew Stafford completes amazing no-look pass on game-winning drive in Rams Super Bowl 56 victory

Matthew Stafford can finally call himself a Super Bowl champion, just one year after being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams after 12 seasons with the franchise. Stafford was portrayed as a losing quarterback, yet became just the third quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team (Trent Dilfer and Tom Brady are the others).

Stafford showed his true grit on the final drive of Super Bowl LVI. With the Rams trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16, Stafford went 7 of 11 for 56 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to give Los Angeles a 23-20 victory. Stafford’s touchdown pass to Kupp was the clutch play of the drive, but his most impressive throw was the 22-yard pass to Kupp that went for 22 yards on second-and-7 with 3:06 left.

The pass over the middle to Kupp was a no-look throw that demonstrated Stafford’s immense talent.

Stafford finished 26 of 40 for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win (89.9 passer rating). The Rams quarterback had his 35th comeback win when trailing in the fourth quarter and overtime and his 45th game-winning drive (regular season and postseason) — the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2009.

Stafford had three game-winning drives in the postseason, tied with Eli Manning (2007) for the most in NFL history in a single playoff. While Stafford’s fourth-quarter comeback will be etched in Super Bowl lore, his no-look pass was the one that defined Super Bowl LVI.

Rams Super Bowl championship gear now available

The Rams have won their first Super Bowl in two decades. You can now buy Rams Super Bowl championship shirts, hats, jerseys, hoodies, gift boxes, and much more to celebrate the historic win. Get gear here now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.