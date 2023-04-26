LOOK: Mike Trout autographed little league home run ball sells for $15,600 at auction

In 2004, Mike Trout hit a home run in his little league sport and signed the ball for his uncle. On Sunday,

that very same ball offered for 1000’s of greenbacks at auction.

Now that Trout is an MLB famous person,

the price of that baseball has greater fairly slightly during the last 19 years. The ball just lately offered for

$15,600 at Robert Edward Auctions, and one fortunate bidder now has a novel piece of Trout memorabilia.

Trout’s uncle held onto the ball for just about 20 years ahead of deciding to promote it, and the lot features a

picture of Trout in his little league uniform. In the outline, Robert Edward Auctions wrote that the ball

is assumed to be “the earliest signed Mike Trout game-used home run baseball in existence.”

In the years since 12-year-old Trout hit that home run, he has long gone deep a couple of extra occasions. The three-time AL

MVP has hit 355 home runs in his 13-year MLB profession.

This season, Trout is off to every other speedy get started with the Los Angeles Angels. Through 21 video games, Trout is

hitting .317 with 5 home runs and 13 RBI. There is a great probability he indicators a couple of extra home run balls

ahead of his profession is over.