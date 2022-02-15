Look out for fake invoice phishing scam

An email scam sends the target a fake invoice in an attempt to get their personal information or hijack their computer.A viewer sent sister station WGAL an email he had received. The email thanked the person for ordering a case of dog food. The viewer said he had never placed an order for the food and doesn’t even own a dog.The scam tries to get a person to click on a link to cancel the order, and that’s the trick. A person might think they’re canceling the order, but the links in the email could hijack the person’s computer or steal personal information. Remember, if you get an email like this with links to click, do not click them unless you are absolutely certain who sent them.

An email scam sends the target a fake invoice in an attempt to get their personal information or hijack their computer.

A viewer sent sister station WGAL an email he had received. The email thanked the person for ordering a case of dog food. The viewer said he had never placed an order for the food and doesn’t even own a dog.

The scam tries to get a person to click on a link to cancel the order, and that’s the trick. A person might think they’re canceling the order, but the links in the email could hijack the person’s computer or steal personal information.

Remember, if you get an email like this with links to click, do not click them unless you are absolutely certain who sent them.