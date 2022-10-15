Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office introduced Saturday that a number of individuals have been involved after a telephone name informed them that they had a warrant for lacking jury duty.

East Texas Sheriff: Look out for new phishing scam



Officials stated that they may by no means name you asking for warrant cash and to watch out as a result of these scammers will take your cash.

The Federal Trade Commission says that you could defend your self from phishing scams by establishing safety software program in your laptop, holding your telephone software program updated, backing up your information and enabling two-factor authentication.

