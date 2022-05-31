LOOK: Rangers’ Eli White makes ridiculous catch to rob Rays’ Ji-Man Choi of home run

Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White might have made the catch of the 12 months in Monday’s sport in opposition to the Tampa Bay Rays. In the course of the first inning of the competition, Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi obtained ahold of a Glenn Otto pitch and it seemed to be headed over the fence.

Nevertheless, White had different concepts. He scaled the wall and reached excessive over the fence to rob Choi of what would’ve been a three-run residence run. Check out the jaw-dropping play:

“It was positively the very best play I’ve ever made,” White said after the game. “As I used to be monitoring it, I felt good about the place I used to be, however actually [I] did not know if I might get it at first. I simply jumped as excessive as I might. It was a very enjoyable play.”

Choi, in an unfortunate twist, did ship the ball to the deepest a part of Globe Life Discipline. He smacked the ball an estimated 405 toes earlier than White introduced it again.

“The quantity of extension he obtained and the vertical — I do not know if now we have any numbers on that — however I’ve by no means seen or been part of something prefer it,” Otto added. “He is one of the crucial athletic guys I have been round. Possibly he is Spider-Man. I [have to] ask that query. … It saved me actually. “

As if the house run theft wasn’t sufficient, White additionally slugged a two-run residence run within the second inning to place the Rangers forward 4-1. White, who hit ninth within the lineup on Monday, went 3-for-Four with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-5 Rangers victory. His three hits matched a profession excessive.

“That play was top-of-the-line I’ve ever seen,” Rangers supervisor Chris Woodward mentioned. “Simply how excessive he obtained. He simply stored going up, he stored rising. I’ve mentioned this many instances, [but] this man is the very best athlete now we have within the group, so it is not shocking in any respect.”