LOOK: T.J. Watt shares video of him accidentally falling into the pool, brother J.J. Watt jokes with him

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt skilled a second of embarrassment while seeking to blank his pool. He accidentally fell into the water, however thankfully used to be now not injured. The incident used to be captured on video and shared on social media alongside with a funny caption caution other folks now not to check out it at house. In the video, Watt is noticed the use of a pool rake whilst his canine watches. He stands too with regards to the edge and falls into the water, making a large splash. His bushy spouse turns out fairly involved however remains put. Watt’s brother, retired defensive finish J.J. Watt, additionally shared the video on Twitter.

Thankfully, Watt’s fall into the pool resulted most effective in a funny clip that Steelers fanatics completely loved looking at. The linebacker has had a hard time with accidents over the previous two seasons, so fanatics had been relieved to listen to that he got here out of q4 with none problems. Some even presented to assist him blank his pool to forestall any longer injuries.