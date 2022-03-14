LOOK: Thunder vs. Grizzlies game delayed as both teams wore white uniforms

The competition between the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening was delayed for an fascinating purpose — each groups confirmed as much as the court docket in all white uniforms. Clearly, some indicators obtained crossed someplace and that led to some severe confusion previous to tipoff.

The 2 groups could not each put on white uniforms for the sport for apparent causes. Fortunately, groups usually have alternate uniforms readily available, and that was the case right here. On this state of affairs, it was decided that the Thunder had been speculated to be in white. So it was the Grizzlies who went again to the locker room and switched out of their white kits and into blue ones in order that the sport might proceed as deliberate.

The combo-up was amusing, but in addition comprehensible. The NBA permits groups to put on any uniforms that they need for video games, so it is not like dwelling groups are restricted to gentle jerseys, or away groups can solely put on darkish jerseys.

With their blue threads on, the Grizzlies went on to drag out a 125-118 victory over Oklahoma Metropolis. Desmond Bane led the best way for Memphis with 21 factors and 7 rebounds, whereas Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 factors and 5 rebounds for Memphis. MVP candidate Ja Morant additionally added 17 factors, 10 assists and 5 rebounds.