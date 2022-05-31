LOOK: Yankees legend Derek Jeter makes Twitter debut by responding to tweet from 2014

Twitter has turn out to be ubiquitous amongst athletes each present and former, however one holdout loomed giant: Derek Jeter. On Tuesday, nevertheless, the New York Yankees legend joined the social media platform with a hilarious nod to his offline previous.

For his first phrases on Twitter, Jeter quote-tweeted a publish from December 2014 that learn, “Derek Jeter has no excuse to not have a Twitter account by now.” Jeter responded, “Appears to be like like I’ve formally run out of excuses” on Tuesday morning – almost seven and a half years after the unique publish.

Whereas Jeter is a late arrival to Twitter, he made up for misplaced time with a flurry of tweets his first morning on the platform. Jeter revealed the R&B singer Ralph Tresvant was an inspiration for certainly one of his childhood haircuts, retweeted welcome messages from former Yankees teammates Alex Rodriguez and CC Sabathia and and answered followers’ tweets in a video.

Jeter, a Baseball Corridor of Famer and five-time World Sequence Champion, did not cease at Twitter. He created an Instagram account the identical morning, and his first publish previewed the content followers should expect. The 47-year-old stated he’ll be posting about his nonprofit Flip 2 Basis, his house life in Miami and extra.

To finish the video, although, Jeter made a request he’ll quickly be taught is sort of troublesome on-line.

“Take it simple on me,” Jeter stated. “I am new to this.”

Jeter stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins – a job he held since 2017 – earlier than the season, so maybe social media will assist go the time. Followers are clearly prepared for Jeter to make the net soar, as over 123,000 have adopted him on Twitter in lower than a day.