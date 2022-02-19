Looking at which D-FW superintendent openings are filled

In the span of less than four months, 10 superintendents across North Texas have announced they will be resigning. Here’s a look at which openings have been filled.

DALLAS — There has been a recent rise in superintendents leaving the education industry in parts of the U.S., forcing many districts to deal with a shift in their leadership team.

North Texas is in the middle of its own transition period. Since November 2021, 10 superintendents from 10 local school districts have announced they are leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. Three happened on the same day — Jan. 13, 2022.

These 10 superintendents include:

Little Elm ISD superintendent Daniel Gallagher (announced Feb. 14, 2022)

Plano ISD superintendent Sara Bonser (announced Jan. 26, 2022)

Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa (announced Jan. 13, 2022)

Fort Worth ISD superintendent Kent Scribner (announced Jan. 13, 2022)

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren (announced Jan. 13, 2022)

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Superintendent Steve Chapman (announced Dec. 14, 2021)

Richardson ISD superintendent Jeannie Stone (announced Dec. 13, 2021)

Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland (announced Dec. 13, 2021)

DeSoto ISD Superintendent D’Andre Weaver (announced Nov. 15, 2021)

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers (announced Nov. 2, 2021)

Several North Texas school boards have met to discuss COVID policies and teacher retention. Some districts have asked parents to volunteer to cover classes because of extreme substitute teacher shortages.

While some superintendent positions have been filled, other districts are still looking for the right candidates. Here is a closer look.

Dallas ISD

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa is stepping down from the position after more than six years, according to a district press release sent out Jan. 13, 2022.

Hinojosa, who will leave in December 2022, spent 42 years in public education and 13 years with Dallas ISD overall.

Hinojosa said he has had talks with the board and that they knew he couldn’t be superintendent for another 10 years.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees has begun a national superintendent search.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there have been no further updates on the superintendent search.

DeSoto ISD

The DeSoto Independent School District Superintendent D’Andre Weaver submitted his resignation on November 2021, and the school Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept it during a November board meeting.

DeSoto ISD provided more details in December on what the superintendent search process would look like for the district’s board.

The district later announced the board voted to approve Dr. Larry Lewis as interim superintendent during a special called meeting on Dec. 15, 2021.

On Jan. 28, 2022, DeSoto ISD posted on its website that district leaders are working with O’Hanlon, Demerath and Castillo Law Firm to find the next superintendent.

The application and posting opened Jan. 25, 2022 through the law firm’s website. Interested candidates may view the application packet here.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner announced on Jan. 13, 2022, he is stepping down from his position when his current contract is up.

Scribner tweeted that he informed the district’s Board of Trustees last month of his plans and a district press release said he officially informed them on Dec. 16, 2021. His contract officially expires on Aug. 31, 2024.

Scribner has led the district since Oct. 15, 2015.

Fort Worth ISD’s board last discussed Scribner’s retirement during a closed session of a Jan. 18 meeting. There has been no update on the search since.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District Superintendent Steve Chapman sent out a press release on Dec. 14, 2021, that said he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Chapman has been in education since 1984, starting his career in San Angelo ISD before moving to Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent ISD in 1986.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there have been no further updates on the superintendent search.

Little Elm ISD

Little Elm Independent School District superintendent Daniel Gallagher announced on Feb. 14, 2022, his intentions to retire from his role at the end of 2023.

Gallagher’s last day as Little Elm ISD superintendent, a post he had held since 2017, is slated to come on Dec. 31 of that year — more than 22 months after his Monday announcement date.

Little Elm ISD’s Board of Trustees will begin discussing its search for Gallagher’s replacement at a future meeting, a recent press release said.

Lewisville ISD

Dr. Kevin Rogers, who was named Lewisville Independent School District Superintendent of Schools in May 2015, announced in November 2021 that he was going to retire, according to a district press release.

Rogers’ last day will be Jan. 31, 2022. Soon after the November 2021 announcement, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees began the search for the district’s next superintendent.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees announced it had voted unanimously to name Lori Rapp as the lone finalist for superintendent.

Rapp most recently served as Deputy Superintendent for Lewisville ISD. She also worked for the district in the roles of Chief Learning and Teaching officer, Executive Director of Learning Design and Support, Director of PreK-12 Curriculum, and classroom teacher.

All of Rapp’s 26-year career in education has been in Lewisville ISD.

“The Board of Trustees is confident we have found the best candidate to continue LISD’s achievements and lead this exceptional district to new heights,” Board President Tracy Scott Miller said. “I’d like to thank the LISD staff, community and students for providing their input during our search for our next leader. It has been truly uplifting to see how engaged our stakeholders are in the future of our district.”

During her tenure in Lewisville ISD administration, Rapp helped establish the district’s Programs of Choice, which includes the LISD STEM Academy at the elementary and middle school levels, the Collegiate Academy at TCHS, world language programs, the tuition-based Discovery Academy.

In the January announcement, Rogers offered his support for Rapp.

“I’ve known Dr. Rapp for many years, and there’s no question Lori has always been a natural leader,” Dr. Rogers said. “She embodies everything that makes LISD the incredible district it is today – innovative, world-class, and simply remarkable. She was a driving force behind many of the positive changes we implemented as a district during my tenure as superintendent. I heard from so many staff and community members saying they believed she had earned this opportunity, and most importantly, that she was prepared for it. She has the dedication, knowledge and heart that is so important to the LISD community, and I am thrilled to see where she takes this district next.”

On Feb. 17, 2022, Rapp spent her first day on the job meeting with the students and teachers of Lewisville ISD.

Her first stop was Peter’s Colony Elementary. Rapp then traveled throughout the district to congratulate the 10 Teacher of the Year Finalists.

“I will truly remember this day for the rest of my life,” Rapp said at the end of the day. “What a special way to start off this superintendency.”

Throughout the next few months, Rapp will continue to make her way across the district meeting with campus leadership and staff, central administrators and community leaders.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD Superintendent Dr. David Vroonland announced he would retire from his position on June 30, 2022, according to a district press release from Dec. 13, 2021.

Vroonland became superintendent of Mesquite ISD on July 1, 2015.

On Feb. 15, 2022, the Mesquite Independent School District announced deputy superintendent Ángel Rivera as the lone finalist for the district’s top job.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before Rivera can officially be named superintendent.

Rivera, an Army veteran, grew up in Boston and Puerto Rico before joining the military in 1992. After seven years of service, he moved to the Houston area, where he taught middle school science in the Pasadena Independent School District.

Rivera later moved into administration, as a principal and then as an area director for the Garland Independent School District. In 2018, he came to Mesquite as the district’s chief of strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Rivera has a bachelor’s degree from University of Houston-Clear Lake, a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas and a doctorate of education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Northwest ISD

The Northwest Independent School District Board of Trustees announced Jan. 13, 2022, that Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren will retire in July 2022. The board has begun the search process for his replacement.

Northwest ISD trustees said they are getting help from Mansfield law firm Leasor Crass, which is searching for candidates that meet trustees’ desired traits and recommending those candidates to the school board.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there have been no further updates on the superintendent search.

Plano ISD

Plano superintendent Sara Bonser is retiring from her role with the district, according to a press release sent out on Jan. 26, 2022.

Bonner, who served a total of 25 years for Plano ISD in various academic roles, told the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in late January that she would be retiring as superintendent at the end of the school year in order to spend more time with family “at a critical time.”

Bonser said she is working with the Board of Trustees and administration during the transition. As of Feb. 18, 2022, there have been no further updates on the superintendent search.

Richardson ISD

On Dec. 13, 2021, Richardson Independent School District announced in a press release the district’s board had accepted the resignation of superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone. The decision was made during a school board meeting.

Shortly after the board’s decision, Stone was removed from the Richardson ISD website and replaced with information on the interim superintendent, Tabitha Branum.

On Jan. 20, 2022, an “Interim Superintendent Update” was posted to the Richardson ISD website. In an attached video, Branum said the district will be posting these monthly updates where she discusses what’s happening in the Richardson ISD classrooms and core-content areas.

Since this post, there have not been any updates on if Branum will become the full-time superintendent or any other aspects of the search.