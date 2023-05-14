Lori Vallow Daybell: Guilty – CBS News





On Tuesday, a jury in Idaho passed down a responsible verdict for Lori Vallow Daybell on all fees she confronted, together with the murders of her two kids and her alleged position within the conspiracy to kill her husband’s former partner. Her case temporarily captivated the eye of all the country and now, “48 Hours” contributor Jonathan Vigliotti supplies an unique glance into this gripping case. Stay forward of breaking news and reside trends by means of enabling browser notifications nowadays.