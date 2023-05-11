Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Closing arguments to begin

Closing arguments in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, charged with murder in the deaths of her two children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband’s first wife, began Thursday as her weekslong trial in Boise, Idaho, draws to a close.

Vallow Daybell, who did not take the stand in her own defense, is accused of murdering two of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who were last seen in September 2019. Vallow Daybell married her current husband, Chad Daybell, in November, just two weeks after the death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy.

Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Blakeslee / AP



Prosecutors say the couple used “doomsday” beliefs involving zombies to justify murdering the children and Tammy Daybell.

Months later, the children’s remains were found buried on Daybell’s property.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each arrested in 2020 and ultimately charged in 2021. In addition to being charged with murder in her children’s deaths, Vallow Daybell has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in their deaths and death of Tammy Daybell, and grand theft for allegedly collecting Social Security payments on behalf of her children. Both Vallow Daybell and Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors, who called nearly 60 witnesses, have framed their case around what they said was Vallow Daybell’s drive for money, power and sex. The couple’s fringe religious beliefs were at the center of the case, as witnesses testified to their beliefs in light and dark spirits, their ability to “cast out” spirits and cause spiritual pain and their marriage in a past life.

The defense, which did not call any witnesses, has argued that Vallow Daybell has the freedom to choose and practice her religion and that there is not enough evidence to connect Vallow Daybell herself to the alleged crimes.

While the couple was charged together, their trials have since been severed and Chad Daybell is expected to face trial at a later date. He faces the death penalty, but Judge Steven Boyce took capital punishment off the table in Vallow Daybell’s case.

The day began with Boyce giving instructions to the 10 men and eight women selected for the jury who have listened to the weeks of testimony in the trial, of whom 12 will ultimately deliberate and decide. Boyce also walked the jury through the questions they will have to consider to come to a verdict.

Boyce, who did not allow cameras in the courtroom or live video or audio of the trial, ruled earlier this week that the court would livestream the verdict in the case.