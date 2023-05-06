NBA The National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

May 6, 2023
Who’s Playing

The Golden State Warriors will face off in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at Crypto.com Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The groups’ common season data have been Golden State 44-38 and Los Angeles 43-39 with present collection standings of Golden State 1, Los Angeles 1.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ABC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Golden State is anticipated to lose to Los Angeles via 3 issues within the upcoming sport. In their earlier fit on Thursday, Golden State beat Los Angeles with a ranking of 127-100. The sport used to be virtually over via the tip of the 3rd quarter when Golden State established a 30-point lead. Klay Thompson contributed 30 issues and one lend a hand, whilst Steph Curry registered a double-double with 20 issues and 12 assists. Golden State led the lend a hand statistics with 38 assists.

In the former collection, Golden State and Los Angeles have each and every gained a sport, leading to a tie ahead of the a very powerful Game 3 matchup.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Los Angeles is liked to beat Golden State via 3 issues. The over/underneath is ready at 227 issues. Check SportsLine’s complex pc style for NBA selections for each sport, together with this one, to in finding out extra.

