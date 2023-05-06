Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

The Golden State Warriors will face off in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at Crypto.com Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The groups’ common season data have been Golden State 44-38 and Los Angeles 43-39 with present collection standings of Golden State 1, Los Angeles 1.

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Golden State is anticipated to lose to Los Angeles via 3 issues within the upcoming sport. In their earlier fit on Thursday, Golden State beat Los Angeles with a ranking of 127-100. The sport used to be virtually over via the tip of the 3rd quarter when Golden State established a 30-point lead. Klay Thompson contributed 30 issues and one lend a hand, whilst Steph Curry registered a double-double with 20 issues and 12 assists. Golden State led the lend a hand statistics with 38 assists.

In the former collection, Golden State and Los Angeles have each and every gained a sport, leading to a tie ahead of the a very powerful Game 3 matchup.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Los Angeles is liked to beat Golden State via 3 issues. The over/underneath is ready at 227 issues.