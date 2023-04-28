Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies live stream info, start time, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

The Memphis Grizzlies might be dealing with off in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. Memphis has a normal season report of 51-31, whilst Los Angeles has a report of 43-39. Currently, Los Angeles is main the collection 3-2.

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers might be competing in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies within the Western Conference playoffs. The Lakers might be taking a look to care for their five-game house win streak.

During their final recreation on Wednesday, the Lakers suffered a 116-99 loss in opposition to Memphis. Los Angeles struggled all the way through the sport and was once down 94-76 on the finish of the 3rd quarter. Despite a double-double efficiency through Anthony Davis, who scored 31 issues and had 19 rebounds, Los Angeles was once not able to flip issues round. Davis has additionally blocked a minimum of two pictures the final 13 occasions he is performed.

Moreover, Los Angeles’ three-point taking pictures accuracy has been declining for the previous 4 video games, with a taking pictures accuracy of 25.6% for the final recreation. The Lakers are these days main the collection 3-2.

Come again right here after the sport to see if the Lakers will win or if the Grizzlies might be ready to flip issues round.

The newest NBA odds forecast that Los Angeles will win through 4.5 issues. The over/below is about at 219.5 issues.

