Los Angeles Rams select TCU OL Steve Avila in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have decided on Steve Avila, an inner lineman from TCU, with the thirty sixth total select in the 2023 NFL Draft. Avila, who stands at 6 ft 3 inches and weighs 332 kilos, made begins at left guard, heart, proper guard, and proper take on right through his school years with TCU.

Avila, an Arlington-born athlete raised in Grand Prairie, used to be a captain for TCU’s soccer staff right through the 2022-2023 season. Though that championship marketing campaign won’t have ended the best way he sought after it to, Avila’s efficiency at the box earned him two-time All-Big 12 Honors and popularity as a second-team All-American.

Avila’s distinctive ability set made him probably the most most sensible inner offensive line skills to be had in this 12 months’s draft. The Rams decided on Avila with their first select of the draft, additionally their 5th select in the second one around.

The number of Avila marks the 0.33 time in six years that the Rams have selected a participant from TCU in the draft. Avila will sign up for a Rams offensive line unit that comes with former TCU OL Joe Noteboom, a third-round select in the 2018 draft.