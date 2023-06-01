California

Los Angeles residents fear their neighborhood becoming a new ‘Skid Row’

June 1, 2023
A homeless encampment in Chatsworth has drawn the ire of residents and trade house owners, with some claiming the Metrolink station within the house is becoming a new Skid Row.

Posts on social media display a signal studying “Chatsworth Skid Row” and inspiring the general public to touch Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

The outrage comes simply weeks after a guy was once struck in the face with a machete in what seems to were a random assault on the station.

Horvath has up to now said that homelessness is her district’s “No. 1 issue” and he or she is operating to extend get right of entry to to psychological well being and homeless services and products.

