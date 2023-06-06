Los Angeles singer, influencer friend trafficked more than 200 pounds of cocaine in SUV’s hidden compartment, Sheriff’s Office says

Reports counsel that federal fees could also be introduced towards a singer-songwriter from Van Nuys and her health influencer friend once they had been arrested in Alabama just lately for trafficking more than 200 pounds of cocaine.

Local media outlet Lagniappe stories that Racquelle Dolores Anteola, 34, of Van Nuys, and Melissa Dufour, 36, of Miramar, Florida, had been taken into custody early on Thursday while riding on Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama.

Anteola, who’s sometimes called Rahky on Instagram, is a singer and rapper primarily based in Los Angeles.

Dufour, who has an Instagram account underneath the title @melimacbarbie, is a health fashion and the landlord and dressmaker of a clothes emblem known as Sexy Sweats.

According to Lagniappe, the ladies had been riding from Houston to Atlanta once they had been arrested in a Ford Expedition that used to be discovered to have “hidden compartments” containing 217 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of round $3 million.

“The vehicle’s back seat was modified with a steel aftermarket compartment,” stories Lagniappe. “The SUV’s floor had also been lowered and welded back together to provide storage room. The second compartment was located in the back of the SUV, where the side panels were hollowed out.”

The ladies had been detained through the MCSO and the USA Border Patrol.

The US Department of Homeland Security is reportedly having a look to take the ladies into custody on federal fees.

As of Tuesday, the ladies are being hung on cocaine trafficking fees at Mobile County Metro Jail.