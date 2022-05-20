Editor's Pick

Losing P.J. Tucker Would Be A Big Blow To The Miami Heat

May 20, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments




The Miami Heat have talked about the importance of P.J. Tucker all season. 

Now, they face the possibility of playing without him against the Boston Celtics Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tucker sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s Game 2 and underwent an MRI Friday morning. 

“I don’t have an update right now,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Game 2 loss. “If you ask him, he says he’s good to go. We’ll just have to see. I’ll talk to the trainers.”

The series is tied at 1 as it heads to Boston. The Celtics handed the Heat their first home loss of the postseason. Tucker has been the Heat’s intangibles player throughout the year and his absence would be huge. 



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram