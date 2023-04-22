Lotto Texas Jackpot still looking for a winner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is these days no showed winner for the Lotto Texas Jackpot, however the grand prize continues to climb upper. With a present overall of $83 million, it now holds the identify for the fourth biggest jackpot prize in historical past.

After the former draw on Wednesday, no price tag holder claimed the successful numbers. Now, as price tag gross sales close to their finish at roughly 10:02 p.m. this night, locals anticipate the following drawing on Saturday, set to happen at 10:12 p.m.

If you are looking for the newest native news updates, click on right here or obtain the KRIS 6 News App.