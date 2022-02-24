Louis Vuitton planning new customer service center in Irving

Luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton has disclosed its plans for an office campus it recently purchased in Irving.

In September, Louis Vuitton acquired the 2901 Kinwest Parkway office campus in Las Colinas. The 160,000-square-foot property includes two buildings connected with a vaulted atrium.

Built in 1984, the buildings were recently remodeled and opened early this year with a new conference center, lounge and outdoor seating areas. The property is large enough to house hundreds of workers.

Louis Vuitton plans to renovate the Kinwest Parkway property into a customer service center, according to planning documents filed with the state.

The $15 million redevelopment is scheduled for completion later this year and is being designed by Dallas architect HKS.

Louis Vuitton already has a call center and other offices at 4200 Regent Blvd. in Irving. And the firm, which has its U.S. headquarters in New York, also has offices in Colleyville.

Louis Vuitton opened a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Johnson County southwest of Dallas in 2018.

The company — part of Paris-based LVMH — has retail locations in North Dallas, Plano and Fort Worth.

LVMH has more than 150,000 workers worldwide. Its luxury brands include Tiffany & Co., Dior, Fendi, Bvlgari, Hennessy Cognac, Givenchy, Moet & Chandon and TAG Heuer.

The property had been offered for lease by Sunwest Real Estate but was taken off the market since the sale. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Louis Vuitton representatives did not respond to requests for information about the new Irving office.