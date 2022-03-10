Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma join hydrogen hub chase

Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas are getting collectively in hopes of changing into certainly one of 4 “hydrogen hubs” supported by $eight billion in final yr’s federal infrastructure invoice

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas are banding collectively in hopes of changing into certainly one of 4 “hydrogen hubs” supported by $eight billion in final yr’s federal infrastructure invoice, their governors introduced Thursday.

All three states have an extended historical past of manufacturing and transporting liquid and fuel fuels and feedstocks, and industries that might use hydrogen as gas or in manufacturing, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, stated in a joint information launch with Republican Govs. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

The states stated they may work collectively to develop, produce, and use hydrogen as gas and manufacturing feedstock.

“Oklahoma is honored to hitch in forming this partnership, not due to comfort, or necessity, however quite as a result of we share an analogous imaginative and prescient and targets for the manufacturing, use, and financial impression that may end result from creating this hydrogen economic system,” Stitt stated.

Hutchinson stated, “In Arkansas, we have now a rising and various vitality portfolio and pure assets important to any profitable regional hub.”

That is at the least the third proposed hydrogen hub. 4 Rocky Mountain states introduced their proposal in February. Earlier that month, SoCalGas proposed one for the Los Angeles Basin.

Proposals are due March 21 on the U.S. Division of Power.

The division is to decide on hubs based mostly on concerns together with the combo of feedstock accessible to supply hydrogen, accessible customers of hydrogen, geographic places, and potential results on employment.

Hydrogen is the universe’s most plentiful factor and is seen as a technique to scale back emissions from vehicles, vans, planes and trains. As with electrical autos, nevertheless, a scarcity of fueling stations limits the market, which in flip limits funding in producing and transferring hydrogen.

The governors stated their benefits embody pipelines, rail methods and an inland seaport system that run by all three states.

“Extra importantly, hydrogen is already accessible for demonstration with new massive clear hydrogen manufacturing hubs scheduled to return on line within the close to future,” the information launch stated.

In late 2021, industrial fuel provider Air Merchandise stated in October 2021 that it might construct a $4.5 billion plant in Louisiana to get hydrogen from pure fuel, injecting waste carbon into underground wells to maintain it out of the ambiance. A examine final yr discovered that the method produces about 20% extra carbon than burning pure fuel or coal for warmth.

Woodside Power Ltd of Perth, Western Australia, has an possibility to purchase land in Oklahoma for a big plant that might use electrical energy to separate hydrogen and oxygen in water, the state introduced in December 2021. That course of is taken into account cleaner.

Louisiana Division of Pure Sources Secretary Thomas Harris, Oklahoma Secretary of Power & Atmosphere Kenneth Wagner will coordinate governmental, analysis, and personal sector efforts to advertise hydrogen improvement and use, thee governors stated.