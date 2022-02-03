Louisiana Boy Fatally Shot Himself in Backseat While Adults Smoked Weed

Here’s a sad and tragic story. One that didn’t have to happen if the adults had been doing what adults are supposed to do. We’re referring to what happened to 4-year-old Jarrion Walker who was fatally shot inside a parked car while two adults smoked marijuana in the front seats, according to Jefferson Parish, Louisiana deputies.

The shooting happened at around 10:45pm Saturday (01-29-22). The youngster was in the back seat with his younger siblings, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Rivarde.

“Our initial investigation has led our investigators to believe that the child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” Rivarde said in a statement.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto believes the 4-year-old accidentally shot himself. He died at a local hospital.

Initially, Lopinto said he thought Walker may have been shot by one of his siblings, but investigators learned the only other children in the car were a 1-year-old and 22-month-old.

The mother and her friend sitting in the front seat told police they did not see the kids playing with the weapon in the backseat.

Lopinto said, “The bullet did enter from the front into the back of the car, so it is more probable than not that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound at this time.”

Walker was reportedly shot in the forehead right above his eyebrow.

Meanwhile, authorities say the mother and her friend are cooperating, but have not yet been charged with a crime.

“Guns should be locked up,” Sheriff Lopinto said in an interview with WDSU Sunday night. “If they’re not on your own person for your own self-defense, then they should be locked up so juveniles can’t get a hold of them.”

“Tragic consequences can happen,” he added.

