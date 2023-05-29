Louisiana man arrested for alleged sexual conduct with juvenile in Texas

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 19th , 2023, Patrol Deputies answered to a criticism in connection with prison sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the preliminary document and Detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit started their investigation into the allegations.

From their investigation, Detectives have been ready to spot James Dyess, 28 of Elmer because the suspect. Through the investigation, which integrated an interview of the sufferer during the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, enough possible motive was once established to strengthen the unique allegations in addition to different alleged crimes. Detectives have been ready to acquire warrants for Dyess’s arrest at the fees however no longer sooner than he left the realm, so the warrants have been entered into the nationwide database (NCIC).





On May 17th, 2023, Dyess was once situated in Dumas, Texas and brought into custody at the energetic warrants by means of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On May 19th, 2023, Dyess was once extradited again to Rapides Parish and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for sexual battery, indecent habits with juveniles, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Dyess stays in prison on the time of this free up, being hung on a $225,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing and if any individual has any information in this case, they’re requested to touch Detective Tamiko Paulk, RPSO SVU at 318-473-6755.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee James Dyess, 28 years outdated Address 52 Hatwig Road, Elmer, LA Charges Sexual Battery

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

