Louisiana man who killed wife released to sister in Nevada

The Louisiana Parole Board says a person caught on video killing his estranged spouse might depart jail early to reside together with his sister in Las Vegas

BATON ROUGE, La. — A person caught on video killing his estranged spouse might depart jail early to reside together with his sister in Las Vegas, the Louisiana Parole Board has determined.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to launch Anthony Knox, 59, of Leesville despite the fact that he denied killing Military Employees Sgt. Angela Knox, 32, in 1997 and stated he was coerced into pleading responsible to manslaughter, the American Press reported.

Knox has served 24-and-a-half years of a 40-year sentence. Police stated when he was arrested {that a} safety digital camera confirmed him knocking her to the bottom, then standing over her and taking pictures her point-blank within the head and chest.

He should preserve taking psychiatric drugs and repeatedly see psychological well being professionals in Nevada, the board stated. All three members stated they accepted Knox’s early launch largely as a result of psychiatric professionals testified that he lately had requested a change from a every day tablet to a bi-monthly injection.

After his arrest, Knox was positioned within the state psychiatric hospital for defendants discovered mentally incompetent for trial, and later recognized with schizophrenia. He was discovered competent in 2001 and pleaded responsible in 2005 to manslaughter.

Knox stated he didn’t have schizophrenia and had solely been recognized with delusions.

And, he stated, “I used to be abused and compelled right into a plea settlement underneath false fees.”

“Truly I’m not responsible of the crime,” he informed the parole board. He stated he was current however didn’t know what occurred. No person talked about the safety footage, the newspaper reported.

Psychological well being professionals testified they thought of Knox would do finest in a bunch house in Louisiana, however Knox’s sister stated she might take care of him.

Board member Tony Marabella requested Knox if he would take his medicine as prescribed and take heed to psychological well being professionals as they diagnose and deal with him, and Knox answered he would.

Arrest studies stated Knox was served with divorce paperwork and a restraining order July 30, 1997, and adopted her to a Walmart in Leesville two days later, ready in his automobile whereas she went in. When she started loading luggage into her automobile at 4:55 a.m., Knox got here up from behind and hit her within the face with the pistol, authorities stated.

Vernon Parish District Legal professional Terry Lambright wrote to the parole board in January, strongly opposing Knox’s request for launch.

“Our state shouldn’t be releasing people that deliberately kill one other individual, besides in very distinctive circumstances. This case just isn’t distinctive. Anthony Knox ought to have remained in jail to serve his jail sentence,” Lambright informed the newspaper Wednesday.