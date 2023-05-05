Louisiana residents report that the neoprene plant is responsible for the elevated cancer risk, according to CBS News. In February, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department sued Denka, the chemical manufacturer, citing toxic emissions from the neoprene plant near Reserve, Louisiana, as a cancer risk to the neighboring community. Receive immediate browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by being the first to know. Enable notifications now.
Louisiana residents say neoprene plant to blame for high cancer risk
Louisiana residents report that the neoprene plant is responsible for the elevated cancer risk, according to CBS News. In February, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department sued Denka, the chemical manufacturer, citing toxic emissions from the neoprene plant near Reserve, Louisiana, as a cancer risk to the neighboring community. Receive immediate browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by being the first to know. Enable notifications now.