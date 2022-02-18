Louisiana teacher admits to giving middle school students cupcakes laced with husband’s sperm, takes plea deal

A Louisiana teacher is expected to spend four decades behind bars after she admitted to giving her students cupcakes laced with her husband’s sperm, reports say.

Cynthia Perkins, 36, and her now-ex-husband Dennis Perkins were arrested on more than 150 sex crime charges in 2019, the Associated Press reports.

Cynthia was facing at least 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13 and two counts of first-degree rape.

She was also given a harmful substance charge for putting Dennis’ sperm into cupcakes that she then served to middle school students at Livingston’s Westside Junior High School, according to authorities in Louisiana.

On Monday, Cynthia took a plea deal that will see her spend 41 years behind bars, WBRZ reported. She admitted to child pornography, second-degree rape and mingling of harmful substances charges as part of the plea deal and she will be required to testify against Dennis at his upcoming trial.

“She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

Charges for Dennis included the production of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under age 13, two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of obscenity.

KEVN reported that Dennis was also charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly tossing his cell phone into a river in north Louisiana after finding out investigators were going to take him into custody.

Dennis was a longtime lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department Special Operations Unit (SWAT) and was fired after charges were filed against him.

“I understand this was a veteran law enforcement officer, one who had dedicated a lot of time and effort into this community, but as I have said in the past – no one is above the law,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told KEVN in Oct. 2019 when the initial arrests occurred. “I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed. I have always considered Denny a friend and a family member.”