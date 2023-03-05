Louisville knocks No. 10 Notre Dame out of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith had 15 issues, and unranked Louisville used a stifling defensive efficiency to knock off No. 10 Notre Dame 64-38 on Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship sport.

Louisville restricted the Fighting Irish to 31.4% taking pictures and compelled 22 turnovers, the usage of a complete courtroom press to create chaos whilst final off access passes in part courtroom units.

It’s the primary time Notre Dame has been held to underneath 50 issues all season.

The Cardinals (23-10) will probably be looking for their first name since 2018 on Sunday after they face the winner of the opposite semifinal sport on the Greensboro Coliseum between No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 13 Duke.

Olivia Cochran had 12 issues and 8 rebounds and Mykasa Robinson and Chrislyn Carr every had 10 issues for Louisville.

Maddy Westbeld had 9 issues to guide Notre Dame (25-5), which performed with out level level guard Olivia Miles, who was once injured in remaining week’s win over Louisville and has now not performed since. The Irish already had misplaced starter Dara Mabrey to a season-ending harm previous this yr.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 80, MISSISSIPPI 51

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Laeticia Amihere scored 17 issues and Aliyah Boston posted her eightieth profession double-double to guide No. 1 South Carolina into the SEC Tournament ultimate for the 8th time in 9 seasons.

Boston had 10 issues and 11 rebounds because the Gamecocks (31-0) received their thirty seventh immediately sport. Kamilla Cardoso additionally had a double-double with 12 issues and 12 rebounds. Zia Cooke completed with 14 issues and Brea Beal 13 for the Gamecocks.

It was once the second one immediately yr Mississippi’s match was once ended within the semifinals by way of the Gamecocks.

Leading scorer Angel Baker, averaging 15.3 issues coming in, was once held to 9 on 4-of-15 taking pictures. Madison Scott led the Rebels (23-8) with 15 issues.

NO. 14 OHIO STATE 79, NO. 2 INDIANA 75

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rikki Harris made a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds left for Ohio State in a victory over Indiana after rallying from a 24-point deficit within the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Taylor Thierry had 19 issues, 12 rebounds and 3 steals for the Buckeyes (25-6), who became up their full-court press in the second one part to take down the regular-season convention champion Hoosiers (27-3) and injury their bid for a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament.

Cotie McMahon added 12 issues, 14 rebounds and 3 steals. She additionally performed a significant position in proscribing Indiana megastar Mackenzie Holmes, who had 12 issues — just about 13 beneath her moderate — on 3-for-7 taking pictures.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 issues and 6 assists.

NO. 8 VIRGINIA TECH 58, NO. 13 DUKE 37

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 24 issues on six 3-pointers and Virginia Tech complicated to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship sport for the primary time in program historical past with a victory over Duke.

Amoore completed 9 of 16 from the sector, together with 6 of 8 from past the arc, to head along side seven assists and 5 rebounds.

ACC participant of the yr Elizabeth Kitley added 8 issues and 11 rebounds for the Hokies, who received their tenth immediately sport.

Virginia Tech (26-4) will face unranked Louisville, which knocked off top-seeded and No. 10 ranked Notre Dame 64-38 within the different semifinal sport.

Elizabeth Balogun had 9 issues for Duke (25-6).

NO. 9 UCONN 69, GEORGETOWN 39

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 issues and 13 rebounds to guide UConn to a rout of Georgetown within the Big East quarterfinals.

Dorka Juhasz additionally submit a double-double with 13 issues and 10 rebounds. Lou Lopez Senechal added 14 issues for the top-seeded Huskies (27-5), who’ve received six of their remaining seven video games.

Kelsey Ransom had 12 issues to guide Georgetown (14-17).

UConn megastar Azzi Fudd returned to play after lacking 22 video games whilst getting better from a couple of knee accidents. She had 10 issues in 17 mins.

The Huskies take at the winner of the quarterfinal between Marquette and St. John’s on Sunday. They have misplaced to each groups this season.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 80, OKLAHOMA ST 71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson had 15 issues and 6 assists, Skylar Vann had a double-double off the bench, and Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State to safe the varsity’s first Big 12 championship since 2009.

The Sooners (24-5, 14-4 Big 12) received with out All-American Madi Williams, who hit two 3-pointers early within the first quarter however sat the overall 36 mins with an undisclosed harm.

Vann had 13 issues and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma.

Naomie Alnatas scored 15 issues, Lexy Keys 14 and Lior Garzon 13 for Oklahoma State (20-10, 10-8).

No. 12 Texas performed later within the day with an opportunity to tie Oklahoma for first position.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 72, TEXAS TECH 56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 issues and changed into the Big 12 Conference all-time chief in video games performed, Emily Ryan had a double-double and Iowa State rolled previous Texas Tech to near the steady season.

Joens, in her 5th season, performed in her 154th sport, all begins, additionally had 10 rebounds. She additionally driven her profession issues overall to two,957, fifteenth at the all-time NCAA D-I checklist. Ryan had 12 issues, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Cyclones (19-8, 11-7), who head into the convention match in Kansas City because the 3rd seed.

Bailey Maupin scored 10 issues for the Lady Raiders (18-13, 6-12), who’re the 8th seed and can play ninth-seeded Kansas State on Wednesday.

NO. 24 MIDDLE TENNESSEE 72, UTEP 68, OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylynn Gregory and reserve Kseniya Malashka scored 17 issues apiece and Middle Tennessee withstood UTEP for an extra time win.

Elina Arike scored 17 issues, Adhel Tac 16 and Jazion Jackson 11 for UTEP (19-10, 12-8).

The steady season convention champion Lady Raiders (25-4, 18-2) earned the end seed to the C-USA postseason and can play the winner of the No. 8 as opposed to No. 9 seed on March 9.

Middle Tennessee’s 18 wins in convention marks a C-USA report for many wins in league historical past because the Lady Raiders completed their 2d immediately season going undefeated at house.

___

AP girls’s university basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25