Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg targeted in shooting, police say

Louisville police said Monday that a person walked into the office of a candidate for mayor and opened fire, with a round striking the candidate’s clothing. Louisville Metro police chief Erika Shields said the suspect was detained by responding officers outside the building, and that no one was hurt.

“I am blessed. Our team is blessed. A man walked into our office. We greeted him and he started shooting at me,” the candidate, Craig Greenberg, said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect late Monday night as 21-year-old Quintez Brown. He was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

It appeared Greenberg, a Democrat, was targeted in the shooting, Shields said. Police said they believe the suspect acted alone, and there is no known motive at this time.

Greenberg said that there were five people in the office at the time of the shooting. Greenberg tweeted immediately after the shooting that he and his staff were “all safe.”

Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s office. WLKY



Greenberg said “much more work” had to be done to address gun violence in Louisville.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Brown is a community activist in Louisville, and a former intern and editorial writer at the paper. He was previously a University of Louisville student and an opinion editor for the Cardinal, the student paper, and was active in the city’s racial justice protests after the death of Breonna Taylor, according to the Courier-Journal.

He had recently announced a run for City Council, the Courier-Journal said.

According to CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY, Brown was reported missing in June 2021. After 11 days, his family said he had been “found safe,” but did not elaborate further. “We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental and spiritual health,” the family said in a statement at the time.

Politicians on Monday called the news of the attack “scary and horrible.”

“I talked to [Greenberg] as soon as I got the news,” Governor Andy Beshear said, according to CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY. “He is at least physically ok. But we’re praying for him and his family and their safety. I know what it’s like to have the threats, but this is a step above and beyond that.”

Louisville Metro Council President David James said an “individual attempted to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.”

Shields said earlier Monday that “right now we are looking at this from all angles” when asked if there was any concern that other candidates for mayor were being targeted. “Until we can determine what the motivating factors were, we are going to keep an open mind and proceed with an abundance of caution with many of our community members.”

