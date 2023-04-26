‘Love and Death’: The real ax killing story behind HBO show

The brutal ax homicide of Betty Gore in 1980 shook the small the city of Wylie, positioned in North Texas. The story will now be retold on HBO Max’s true-crime sequence, “Love and Death,” starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, the killer.

Candy Montgomery was once a married lady with two kids, and her lover was once Allan Gore, Betty Gore’s husband. The two couples frequently attended the similar church in Lucas, Texas, which introduced Candy and Betty in combination. Candy pursued Allan for months ahead of he in any case agreed to start out an affair. However, it did not final lengthy, as Allan left Candy to concentrate on his circle of relatives and Betty. This ended in a disagreement between Candy and Betty, leading to Betty’s homicide with an ax.

The first episode of “Love and Death” premieres on April 27, with seven episodes in overall. The sequence will glance again on the occasions that ended in Betty’s homicide and how town reacted to it. The killing was once a irritating revel in, leaving a long lasting affect at the other folks of Wylie. Today, the home the place the homicide came about remains to be remembered because the “ax murder house.”

The Crime and Trial

The Gore’s area turned into the website of considered one of Texas’ maximum infamous crimes on Friday, June thirteenth, 1980. Betty faced Candy in regards to the affair, which ended in a battle with an ax. Candy killed Betty via assaulting her with an ax 41 instances.

At trial, Candy pleaded that she killed Betty out of self-defense, arguing that Betty struck her two times with the ax and refused to let her pass. The prosecution claimed that Candy may have fled as an alternative of bludgeoning Betty to loss of life. The jury discovered Candy no longer responsible of Betty’s homicide on October thirtieth, 1980.

The Impact of the Killing

Twenty-eight years later, the WFAA news workforce went again to Wylie to speak to the citizens in regards to the tournament. The homicide nonetheless haunts town, and the home the place the killing came about is a continuing reminder of what came about.