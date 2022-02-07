Love & Hip Hop ‘Lineage to Legacy’ Clip

Rich Dollaz recently got a history lesson on body modification and he drew parallels to a celebratory practice.

As previously reported Rich is one of several Love & Hip Hop cast members who are part of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy premiering tonight, Monday, February 7, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT. The two-part special is exploring the deep connection between Black history and African ancestry and features DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, who is the co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com. Dr. Paige is helping the Love & Hip Hop stars reveal their rich African lineage through a powerful DNA test.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere, Rich Dollaz meets with Dr. Paige to discuss African scarification. While noting that slavemasters used branding to mark Africans as their property, Dr. Pagie tells Rich that body modification was originally a celebratory practice much like it is for some members of fraternities. Rich is of course a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“You know a little about branding,” says Dr. Paige. “I hear you’re a member of a fraternity. ” “Our brands were celebratory–this is as far from celebratory as it can get,” says Rich while comparing the slavemaster’s brands to the current brands we see today.

Dr. Paige then enlightens him and lets him know about scarification being an African tradition that was a form of beauty.

“We had our own definition, they [the colonizers] flipped it, and then you all brought it back.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy stars not only Rich but Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, and Momma Dee. It will also feature Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kills who will design tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop cast’s ancestral history.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy premieres TONIGHT, Monday, February 7, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT.

