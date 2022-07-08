Love’s Selects Thompson

Les Thompson has been hired by Love’s Travel Stops to be its first chief human resources officer and vice president.

Mr. Thompson’s first day on the job was June 8.

Previously, he was chief human resources officer for ProMedica.

“Adding the position strengthens Love’s commitment to being a great place to work, and attracting and retaining talented people as the company continues to grow,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s.

“Les’ broad human resources knowledge, visionary mindset and ability to anticipate challenges makes him the perfect fit for this role.”

Mr. Thompson, selected after a national search, will report to Mr. Wharton.

In his position, Mr. Thompson “will provide oversight and direction for Love’s human resources operations and support overall organizational goals for growth,” a statement said, “and profitability through effective human resources strategy.”

Mr. Thompson “has a breadth of experience in business and human resources leadership, employee relations, strategic planning, talent management, acquisitions and development and more,” the statement went on.

“I’m excited to join Love’s, and help the company continue to be successful by hiring and growing extraordinary talent,” the newly-named vice president of human resources commented.

“My team will use existing and new strategic initiatives to make sure Love’s is known throughout the country as being a top-tier employer.”

In 2016, Mr. Thompson was selected to attend the Harvard High Potentials Program, an executive “C-Suite” development training program.

He received a master of business administration degree from the University of Phoenix and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indiana, having majored in human resources management and international business.

He and his wife have two children.