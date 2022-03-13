Low Storm Chance Monday

Low Storm Likelihood Monday Up to date: 6:09 PM CDT Mar 13, 2022



I am ko cIO. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates. Thanks for tuning onto ko cIO dot com or the cell app for a take a look at your forecast as we head in a single day temperatures falling into the 40’s. So, a reasonably delicate evening for us for tonight. There are going to be some clouds overhead and that form of retains us in these forties as a substitute of dropping bitterly chilly exterior, it’s going to be windy. We’re speaking about sustained winds 20 to 25 MPH, however wind gusts can be round 42 even 50. So you will in all probability be listening to that wind howling in a single day for tonight. And even for the primary a part of your monday morning to temperatures can be warming fairly rapidly. However you will discover not a variety of temperatures will solely be warming into the low fifties or low fifties by midday. After which we’re wanting on the low sixties by the afternoon. Fairly cloudy for tomorrow. Chilly entrance goes to be shifting on in. That is why it is windy for the primary a part of the day By the night, these winds attempt to relax just a little bit extra highs for tomorrow are going to be within the low sixties higher sixties additional in the direction of the south. By the point we get in the direction of tomorrow night, we’ll be expecting some extreme storms creating from Ardmore Ada over in the direction of Mcallister these of us in central Oklahoma, north and western components of the state. We’ll be staying dry now. Make sure you keep tuned to Ko CIO tomorrow morning in your monday. And we’ll have an replace on the most recent timeline for the storms and rain shifting on in later within the day, mm hmm.