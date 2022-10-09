Lu Dort clears concussion protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault supplied a number of damage updates on Saturday relating to the preseason standing of many gamers.

The largest replace was Lu Dort clearing concussion protocol after being positioned on it this previous Monday. Dort suffered a concussion throughout coaching camp follow and missed the final two preseason video games because of it.

Dort is anticipated to play in Sunday’s preseason sport in opposition to Israel’s Maccabi Ra’anana.

Daigneault additionally stated Kenrich Williams will miss the preseason sport coping with a minor groin damage and Jalen Williams missed follow as he fights strep throat.

The Thunder kick off their 2022-23 common season in roughly two weeks on Oct. 19 in opposition to the Minnesota Timberwolves.