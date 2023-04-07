LU PRESIDENT TO RETIRE!

LANGSTON—Dr. Kent J. Smith Jr., the president of Langston University, said in a letter to the school that he will retire later this year.

The university president said he will become an owner/operator of a restaurant franchise.

“Please know that this is solely a personal decision,” Dr. Smith wrote, “and it is my belief that the time is right for transition, not only for me personally but for Langston University, as well.”

“My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed the years spent at Langston University,” the university’s president since 2012 wrote in his letter announcing his retirement.

“In fact, my youngest son’s middle name is “Langston,” in honor of our great institution.

“We are blessed beyond measure to have been on this journey in service to our students and to the entire Langston University family.”

“I am grateful to have met many outstanding, talented students over the last decade,” the letter continued.

“I thank the faculty, staff, alumni and supporters for their love of our great university.

“I have been fortunate to work with administrative teams committed to meeting the needs of our students.

“I am proud of what we have achieved collectively.”

“I want to express my appreciation to the board of regents for the Oklahoma A & M System for giving me the opportunity to lead Dear Langston for 11 wonderful years and for respecting my decision to retire,” Dr. Smith’s retirement letter went on.

“I am grateful for their support and collaboration through the years. Together, we have moved the university forward.”

He said he will retire at the end of the Spring semester, which is the end of his 11th year as Langston’s president.

“I want to assure you that I am as dedicated now to Langston University as I was when I took office in 2012,” his letter to “the Langston University Family” said.

“I have confidence that the board of regents for the Oklahoma A&M System will work diligently to identify the next president to continue our tradition of excellence,” Dr. Smith wrote.

“I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit and have dreamt of building a legacy to leave for my five children and my grandson,” Dr. Smith continued.

“Therefore, I have accepted an offer to become a Chick-fil-A franchise owner/operator,” the letter said.

“I feel strongly that the time is right to begin a new chapter in my life.”

Dr. Smith succeeded Dr. JoAnn W. Haysbert as Langston’s president, and she was the successor of Dr. Ernest L. Holloway Sr., who served in the position for an extended period of years.

After his retirement, Dr. Holloway died in 2011.