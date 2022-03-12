Ludacris Continues the Work of Uplifting Black Girls With the Second Season of Netflix Series, Karma’s World

Self-proclaimed woman dad Hip-Hop artist and actor Ludacris created an animated collection, Karma’s World for Netflix again in 2020.
The storyline for Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, who’s an aspiring musical artist and rapper.
She is wise, resilient, and deeply empathetic, and places her all into her songwriting. Whereas she is pursuing her goals, she is simply beginning to perceive the emotional energy that phrases and music can have.
In accordance with NBC Information, the second collection simply debuted this week and Ludacris spoke to the information outlet concerning the significance of the animated collection.
“For my very own daughters, I might love for them to see a present just like the one I’ve created,” Bridges stated, “the place they will see their hair represented and the feel represented, and listen to about real-life conditions that they’re going by … and simply continuously reminding children that the sky’s the restrict — they usually can go after their goals, they usually could make change, irrespective of how younger they’re, beginning in their very own neighborhood.”
The animated collection is geared towards youngsters ages 6-9 and is a coming-of-age story a couple of younger Black woman discovering her voice and utilizing it to vary her world. Karma’s World is impressed by Ludacris’ oldest daughter, Karma, and based mostly on the interactive instructional web site of the identical identify created by Karma’s World Leisure again in 2009.
Ludacris is the daddy of 4 women. The youngest being 7 months and the oldest 20. Karma, his first-born who impressed Karma’s World furnishes a lot of the concepts and themes for the collection.
The Quick & Livid solid member is also the voice of Karma’s father, Conrad.
“I like being a lady dad,” Ludacris stated. “I’m simply the portal for what probably the most excessive desires to offer me. So we’re going to have some extra empowered, extraordinarily clever and robust Black ladies on this planet as we speak as a result of they’ve chosen me to be their father.”
You may view Karma’s World now on Netflix.