Luis Garcia injury: Astros right-hander needs Tommy John surgery, will miss rest of 2023

Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia is ready to go through Tommy John surgical procedure, the membership introduced on Friday evening. A surgical procedure date has but to be showed. Garcia used to be pulled out of Monday’s recreation in opposition to the San Francisco Giants because of elbow discomfort following best 8 pitches.

Garcia threw an 82.9 mph cutter as his ultimate pitch on Monday, less than his seasonal moderate of 85.4 mph. He huddled together with his teammates at the mound, referred to as for the teacher, and left the sport. Worth noting, Garcia had by no means been at the injured listing in his skilled occupation, in each the majors and minors.

Nowadays, Tommy John surgical procedure typically calls for 14-18 months of rehabilitation, which means Garcia may just go back round subsequent yr’s All-Star wreck. The Astros referred to as up right-hander J.P. France to switch Garcia within the rotation.

Garcia turns into the second one beginning pitcher Houston has misplaced to harm inside the previous week. On Sunday, fellow right-hander José Urquidy left his time out with a shoulder harm and used to be positioned at the injured listing. He will be out for a minimum of 10 video games and go through review. The Astros are already with out Lance McCullers Jr., who suffered a forearm pressure in spring coaching and is but to pitch this season.

The Astros’ rotation intensity chart is now as follows:

LHP Framber Valdez RHP Cristian Javier RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm pressure) RHP Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgical procedure) RHP José Urquidy (shoulder discomfort) RHP Hunter Brown RHP J.P. France RHP Forrest Whitley

Prior to the Urquidy and Garcia accidents, Houston used to be one of best 8 groups to make use of 5 starters this season. This state of affairs has inevitably modified. Right-hander Brandon Bielak used to be summoned to fill Urquidy’s roster spot and performed in reduction to switch Garcia on Monday. Bielak have been stretched out to 75 pitches in Triple-A.

Garcia is a 26-year-old pitcher who had a 4.00 ERA in 5 begins and 27 innings this season. He has a occupation ERA of 3.61 in 352 big-league innings since 2020. This spring, he pitched reasonably successfully for his local Venezuela within the World Baseball Classic.