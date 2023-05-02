Luis Garcia injury: Righty becomes second Astros starter to leave with an injury in past two games

The Houston Astros have run into hassle with their beginning pitching as they’ve had to deal with an injured participant for two consecutive nights. On Monday night time, the group introduced that their right-handed pitcher, Luis Garcia, left the sport with the San Francisco Giants (GameTracker) after handiest throwing 8 pitches due to elbow discomfort. An evening prior, on Sunday, fellow righty José Urquidy was once got rid of from their recreation towards the Philadelphia Phillies with a shoulder injury. Urquidy was once due to this fact positioned at the injured listing on Monday.

Garcia threw his ultimate pitch at 82.9 mph, which is just a little slower than his 85.4 mph season moderate. After the pitch, Garcia then known as for the teacher, left the sport, and huddled with his teammates at the mound. Worth noting, Garcia hasn’t ever been at the injured listing in his profession, which contains each the majors and minors.

At provide, Houston is already with out Urquidy, who skilled vulnerable shoulder discomfort on his go out from Sunday’s recreation, and Lance McCullers Jr., who has a forearm pressure from the spring coaching and has but to pitch this season. McCullers remains to be in the early phases of his throwing program and is probably not returning to the group for weeks but.

Currently, the Astros have a rotation intensity chart of:

LHP Framber Valdez RHP Cristian Javier RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm pressure) RHP Luis Garcia (exited Monday’s tart with an injury) RHP José Urquidy (shoulder discomfort) RHP Hunter Brown RHP Forrest Whitley?

Heading into Monday’s recreation, the Astros have been certainly one of handiest 8 groups to have used simply 5 beginning gamers in the season thus far. That will indubitably have to trade with Urquidy at the bench. To fill Urquidy’s spot at the roster, righty Brandon Bielak was once known as up, and he changed Garcia in the sport on Monday. Bielak has thrown 75 pitches throughout his time in Triple-A.

Garcia, who’s 26 years outdated, has a 4.00 ERA in 5 begins and 27 innings this season. He additionally has a three.61 ERA in 352 profession large league innings since 2020 and pitched successfully for his local nation of Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Currently, the Astros dangle a 15-13 file and are two games in the back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. They have allowed handiest 3.79 runs in line with recreation, making them the six-team with the fewest runs allowed in the league thus far.