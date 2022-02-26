Luka Doncic disputes late no-calls, ‘very bad’ courtside fan as Mavs lose playoff traction vs. Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Because the Mavericks and Jazz traded punches down the stretch of their Friday night time recreation, one which featured eight lead modifications and 9 ties, the Vivint Enviornment crowd roared and groaned with enthusiasm and a focus Dallas hadn’t not too long ago confronted on the street.

A playoff-caliber environment about six weeks early, little question.

The Mavericks’ return to Vivint Enviornment this season — in the event that they make one in any respect — will come at the very least three video games into the playoffs, an indication they’ve clinched home-court benefit in what’s on tempo to be a No. four vs. No. 5 first-round matchup with the Jazz.

Their 114-109 loss Friday night time, nonetheless, did them no favors within the pursuit.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks’ first recreation out of the All-Star break with 23 factors, 11 assists and 7 rebounds in 35 minutes, whereas middle Dwight Powell and new commerce additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans added a mixed 59 factors and 12 rebounds in help.

However, the Mavericks couldn’t preserve their one-possession lead within the final 3:30 as three-time Defensive Participant of the 12 months Rudy Gobert slowed Doncic down the stretch and the Jazz closed on a 9-2 run.

“I just like the matchup,” Doncic stated of Gobert. “I feel twice I acquired fouled, however, I do know the ref. He received’t name a foul. … However, I believed I acquired fouled, and that’s it. We acquired the matches we needed.”

Which ref doesn’t like him?

”I don’t need to get fined.”

The Mavericks’ first recreation in eight days featured home-court implications as No. four Utah entered the night time 1.5 video games forward of Dallas at No. 5, however the Mavs couldn’t capitalize on the remaining to slender the hole of their push for a top-four seed for the primary time because the 2011 championship season.

The Mavericks as an alternative will land in San Francisco late Friday night time — forward of Sunday’s matchup in opposition to the Warriors — 2.5 video games again with 22 regular-season video games remaining.

Thank Gobert and Firm.

Within the second half, Doncic typically matched up with Gobert guarding him one-on-one. A few occasions, Doncic received the battle, together with a nifty jumper with 3:46 remaining after which a stepback 3-pointer on the following possession.

His private five-point run put Dallas up 107-105 with 3:12 remaining.

However, the Mavericks missed their subsequent seven field-goal makes an attempt, together with two 3-pointers and two layup makes an attempt — one blocked by Gobert — from Doncic.

The sport-ending slog marked a stark distinction to their 7 of seven begin from the sphere en path to taking pictures 59% from the sphere within the first quarter.

“They had been going to change and hope that Gobert stored him in entrance or may get away with Luka taking a troublesome shot or one thing like that,” coach Jason Kidd stated. “I believed Luka did the best factor. He drove him. He acquired to the basket. Was there a foul or not? There was no name. However you have a look at the photographs he acquired — two of the threes down the stretch had been open.

“He acquired attractiveness, however our protection needs to be higher, and the zone wasn’t superb for us right this moment.”

Protection in opposition to the Jazz’s All-Star duo in Donovan Mitchell (33 factors) and Gobert (14 factors, 17 rebounds) wasn’t the one facet to hamper the Mavericks’ push to win their seventh recreation of their final eight tries.

Doncic additionally jawed with a fan sitting courtside who “was speaking very dangerous.”

“I simply stated thanks for paying for watching me, and that’s it,” Doncic stated. “Nothing else. That’s going to be my phrase for each recreation now if someone talks to me.”

He would possibly get to attempt it once more in the identical area come playoff time.

Although the identical remaining consequence as their first matchup in Utah, the Mavericks’ effort hardly seemed comparable.

In that 120-116 loss to the Jazz on Christmas night time, Dallas performed with out Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr. and a handful of different rotation gamers amid their team-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

5 of the six gamers who got here off the bench had been signed to 10-day contracts that week as COVID-19 replacements and the opposite, Moses Brown, has since been waived.

The loss then dropped the Mavericks’ document to 15-17, however the group sensed the potential for a turnaround with a completely wholesome lineup.

Their likelihood for a full-circle affirmation fell a few discipline objectives and — in Doncic’s view — just a few questionable no-calls brief Friday.

