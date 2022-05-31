‘Luka Doncic Holding Dallas Mavs Back,’ Says ESPN Hot-Take Analyst Stephen A. Smith

Regardless of missing satisfactory depth and expertise, the Dallas Mavericks had been in a position to get so far as the Western Convention finals earlier than in the end falling to the rejuvenated, championship-proven Golden State Warriors.
Though it was an general crew effort, with gamers like Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith stepping up in massive moments, Luka Doncic — who made the All-NBA First Staff for the third consecutive yr — was the principle catalyst for the Mavs’ success. He averaged 28.four factors, 9.1 rebounds and eight.7 assists en path to additional solidifying his standing as one of many top-5 gamers within the league at simply 23 years previous.
Nevertheless, as asinine because it might sound, there are nonetheless folks on the market spewing irrational scorching takes about how Doncic is responsible for the Mavs’ failures.
“As nice as Luka is, he is held himself and the Dallas Mavericks again from being all he may be and all they are often,” stated Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. “As a result of as nice as he’s, he leaves one thing on the ground, as a result of he is by no means in form.”
Scroll to Proceed
Smith is true when stating that Doncic should enhance in terms of his conditioning going ahead, however to behave as if that’s the principle purpose why the Mavs couldn’t advance to the NBA Finals is simply dwelling in a fantasy land. Doncic’s playoff conditioning appeared simply fantastic when he helped the Mavs climb again from being down 3-2 in opposition to the league-best Phoenix Suns within the second spherical.
It additionally appeared fantastic within the convention finals, as Doncic ended up averaging 32 factors, 9.2 rebounds, six assists, 1.6 steals and one block per recreation — which included a dreadful 20-point Recreation 1 the place he performed whereas being sick.
Sure, Doncic’s effectivity suffered on the tail finish of the Mavs’ postseason run, and fatigue probably performed a component in that. However fatigue performed a task in all of the Mavs’ gamers struggling, not simply Doncic, primarily on account of the truth that coach Jason Kidd didn’t have as many playable weapons to make use of because the Warriors did. That actuality was made painfully clear for Dallas, because it watched its essential function gamers miss open shot after open shot for 4 of the 5 video games in opposition to Golden State.
Doncic must maintain engaged on his physique and present as much as coaching camp in one of the best form of his life in September, however the Mavs additionally want so as to add extra serviceable depth to their roster as properly with a view to keep away from one other burn-out state of affairs subsequent yr. GM Nico Harrison will begin that course of with the NBA Draft, which can happen on June 23.