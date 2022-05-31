Front Page Sports

‘Luka Doncic Holding Dallas Mavs Back,’ Says ESPN Hot-Take Analyst Stephen A. Smith

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Regardless of missing satisfactory depth and expertise, the Dallas Mavericks had been in a position to get so far as the Western Convention finals earlier than in the end falling to the rejuvenated, championship-proven Golden State Warriors.

Though it was an general crew effort, with gamers like Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith stepping up in massive moments, Luka Doncic — who made the All-NBA First Staff for the third consecutive yr — was the principle catalyst for the Mavs’ success. He averaged 28.four factors, 9.1 rebounds and eight.7 assists en path to additional solidifying his standing as one of many top-5 gamers within the league at simply 23 years previous.



