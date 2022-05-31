Luka Doncic runs out of heroics, Mavs’ playoff chase ends in Game 5 loss to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Luka Doncic rubbed his palms by his hair as confetti streamed from the Chase Heart rafters.

Name it the look of exhaustion and non permanent disappointment for a 23-year-old famous person who’d believed his Mavericks might stave off elimination once more — and once more, and once more — in pursuit of the NBA Finals.

No probability — and no heroics — Thursday evening.

Doncic’s standout fourth NBA season ended within the Mavericks’ 120-110 loss in Sport 5 of the Western Convention finals towards the Golden State Warriors.

He tallied 28 factors, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 40 minutes, however his inefficient taking pictures — 10 of 28 from the ground and three of 13 from three —proved no match for the championship-experienced Warriors’ closeout confidence.

Dallas’ longest playoff run since 2011 led to a 3-1 collection loss — however with a constructive look towards what the franchise views as a promising, title-contending future with Doncic.

“I don’t like dropping, particularly like this,” Doncic stated. “I performed horrible.”

However what concerning the long-term view as soon as the bitterness of defeat eases?

“Nice,” Doncic stated. “Actually nice. I feel this yr we made an enormous, large step. Possibly a pair steps. I feel we’re in a good way.”

Luka Doncic meets together with his closest crew after the sport — Dirk, Goran Dragic, dad Sasa, agent Invoice Duffy, Mark Cuban, his girlfriend. and so on. pic.twitter.com/68GXY9qKCl — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 27, 2022

A change in tone similar to Doncic’s slide-to-glide change at halftime.

The Warriors knew Doncic’s elimination-game prowess lengthy earlier than tipoff Thursday.

He’s thrived in win-or-go-home settings since his teenage Actual Madrid days, and significantly so over the past yr.

He dropped 46 factors and 14 assists within the Mavericks’ Sport 7 towards the Clippers in 2021. He powered Slovenia to and thru the Tokyo Olympics’ medal rounds with historic success.

Because the Mavericks received three straight elimination video games this postseason — Video games 6 and seven towards the Phoenix Suns and Sport Four to keep away from a Golden State sweep — Doncic averaged 32.7 factors, 11.7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Coach Jason Kidd ran out of the way to say his 23-year-old famous person cherished “the massive stage.”

No surprise the Warriors blitzed and flustered him from the primary possession of Sport 5.

Golden State despatched two defenders to him the primary time he touched the ball and hounded him full-court all through the sport.

Doncic missed his first 4 pictures. Then 10 of his first 12, together with all 4 from three, by halftime.

He completed the primary half with six factors — on 2 of 12 field-goal makes an attempt — 5 rebounds, 4 assists and three turnovers.

Many lamented his protection most.

Most of Doncic’s misses got here within the paint, together with just a few on the rim, however officers didn’t name all of the fouls he felt he drew amid the Warriors’ swarm of our bodies down low.

A number of instances after falling to the court docket, he’d get up slowly, barking or gesturing towards officers, slightly than hustling again to protection to assist gradual a Warriors offense that shot 55.8% from the ground within the first half.

Coach Jason Kidd has chided Doncic for permitting complaints to hinder his defensive effort this season.

Scores of followers and commentators echoed the criticism Thursday evening, together with TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who was “very upset” that Doncic “got here out lackadaisical, simply jacking up threes” and performed with out two-way power.

Doncic modified his footwear at halftime — from his white signature Luka 1 colorway to black.

Possibly the attire swap helped.

Within the third quarter, Doncic tallied 15 factors on 5 of Eight from the ground, together with two threes. He added two rebounds and two assists to assist the Mavericks compile a 22-5 run late within the interval and lower the Warriors’ 25-point result in Eight factors in about 5 minutes.

However contemporary kicks and new power didn’t change the Warriors’ main trio’s dominance.

Klay Thompson — legendary for Sport 6 performances — confirmed out a pair days early, main the Warriors with 32 factors in 37 minutes. He shot Eight of 16 from three in Sport 5 after combining to make 7 of 24 makes an attempt (29.2%) within the first 4 video games of this collection.

Draymond Inexperienced tallied a private playoff-high 17 factors, whereas Western Convention finals MVP Steph Curry performed star facilitator with 15 factors and 9 assists to seal Golden State’s sixth NBA Finals look within the final eight seasons.

“We will all agree it wasn’t [Luka’s] finest sport, however this can be a nice lesson for him and for everybody,” coach Jason Kidd stated. “He carries the load in addition to anybody, and I feel for us as a company, we’ll assist lighten that load as we go ahead.”

The sting falling three wins wanting the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 2011 didn’t boring the Mavericks’ pleasure and appreciation for a primary season underneath Kidd and common supervisor Nico Harrison’s management that included buzzer-beating twists, commerce deadline surprises and COVID-ravaged obstacles.

Nor did it dim Kidd’s expectations for Doncic’s development and improvement after a season he completed fifth in MVP voting, made first-team All-NBA for a 3rd consecutive yr and loved prolonged playoff expertise for the primary time.

“We’re all going to go on a journey with him on this journey,” Kidd stated, “and hopefully at one of many years … we will maintain that trophy. That’s what it’s all about. However he’s going to get higher. By being on this state of affairs extra will solely assist him.”

