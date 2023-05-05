Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of Serbia school shooting victims





Dallas Mavericks participant, Luka Doncic, has expressed his need to supply fast and long-term lend a hand to the ones suffering from the fatal shooting in Belgrade. The shooting happened on the Vladislav Ribnikar school and resulted within the tragic dying of 8 scholars and a guard, with six kids and a instructor hospitalized. As a local of Slovenia, Doncic took to Twitter to specific that he used to be “heartbroken” by means of the tragedy and that he used to be exploring tactics to beef up the ones impacted.

The Mavs showed to WFAA that each Doncic and his basis have dedicated to paying for the funerals of the victims of the shooting. Doncic has expressed a need to supply each fast and long-term beef up to scholars, team of workers, and households suffering from the tragedy. Doncic shared his dedication to supply updates and beef up to the group as extra information turns into to be had, calling on others to #StandWithBelgrade.

There shall be 3 days of national mourning in Serbia beginning Friday, in accordance to government.